In photos: Northwest Arkansas' big snow

Worth Sparkman
A photo of bird feeders with snow on them.
Bird feeders in Worth's back yard. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

When it snows in NWA, you can hear the sound of silence.

  • Then, a squeaky crunch underfoot breaks the thrum of a lone four-wheel drive in the distance.
  • Most everyone remains tucked inside and hopes the lights stay on.
A snowy street with no cars.
Township Street in Fayetteville. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

🙃 By the numbers: In a highly scientific, well-rounded, peer reviewed study, it was proven that Washington County got more snow Thursday.

  • Alex, who lives in Benton County, measured nearly 4 inches of snow.
  • I live in Washington County and measured nearly 5 inches of snow.
A ruler in the snow measures 4 inches.
Alex, who lives in Benton County, measured nearly 4 inches of snow. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
A ruler in the snow measures 5 inches.
Worth, who lives in Washington County, measured nearly 5 inches of snow. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
Two dogs in the snow.
Mack and Birdie Sparkman, still expecting there will be a walk this afternoon? Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
