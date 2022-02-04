In photos: Northwest Arkansas' big snow
When it snows in NWA, you can hear the sound of silence.
- Then, a squeaky crunch underfoot breaks the thrum of a lone four-wheel drive in the distance.
- Most everyone remains tucked inside and hopes the lights stay on.
🙃 By the numbers: In a highly scientific, well-rounded, peer reviewed study, it was proven that Washington County got more snow Thursday.
- Alex, who lives in Benton County, measured nearly 4 inches of snow.
- I live in Washington County and measured nearly 5 inches of snow.
