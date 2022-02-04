In photos: Northwest Arkansas' big snow

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

When it snows in NWA, you can hear the sound of silence.

Then, a squeaky crunch underfoot breaks the thrum of a lone four-wheel drive in the distance.

Most everyone remains tucked inside and hopes the lights stay on.

Township Street in Fayetteville. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

🙃 By the numbers: In a highly scientific, well-rounded, peer reviewed study, it was proven that Washington County got more snow Thursday.

Alex, who lives in Benton County, measured nearly 4 inches of snow. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Worth, who lives in Washington County, measured nearly 5 inches of snow. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios