COVID trends improve in Arkansas, but worsen in NWA

While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are starting to decrease again after the Omicron surge, we are not out of the woods, Arkansas officials warn.

State of play: The state saw a record of 1,817 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday. The number had declined to 1,785 Tuesday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Active cases also decreased from 93,314 to 89,572.

Yes, but: “The hospitalizations follow our cases so even though the hospitalizations have declined a little bit today, I would not be surprised if they edge up some more because it is a lagging indicator,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday during his news conference.

Zoom in: NWA had a new high of hospitalizations Tuesday with 185, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council.

What's next: The state has asked the legislative council to approve $4.7 million to pay for 28 medical surgical and seven intensive care unit beds at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Hutchinson said.