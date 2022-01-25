4 city council items to watch in NWA
We have a sneaking suspicion some of you aren't religiously attending your city council’s meetings or looking at the agendas. That’s why we keep an eye out.
- Here are 4 highlights on deck for today’s meetings in Bentonville and Rogers.
1. Bentonville Library could get a boost.
- The public library could receive $56,856 in CARES Act money, $40,000 of which would be used to expand the library’s ebook collection.
- The money would also help expand WiFi and buy COVID-19-related supplies such as hand sanitizer.
2. More booze in Rogers.
- Rogers City Council will vote on whether to extend the boundaries of the Railyard Entertainment District where you can drink alcohol outside, a little farther down West Chestnut Street until First Street.
- See a list of other businesses that participate in the entertainment district here.
3. Bentonville will decide who will improve Greenhouse Road.
- An affirmative vote would allow the mayor to enter into a $1.3 million contract with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company to design safety improvements at Greenhouse Road.
- Federal grant money will pay for 80% of the project.
4. Trail repairs in Rogers.
- Rogers City Council will consider spending $101,000 on repairs for trails that were damaged by flooding in April 2021.
Save the dates: A friendly reminder that each city council meets twice a month. Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, and Fayetteville meets the first and third Tuesday.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.