4 city council items to watch in NWA

We have a sneaking suspicion some of you aren't religiously attending your city council’s meetings or looking at the agendas. That’s why we keep an eye out.

Here are 4 highlights on deck for today’s meetings in Bentonville and Rogers.

1. Bentonville Library could get a boost.

The public library could receive $56,856 in CARES Act money, $40,000 of which would be used to expand the library’s ebook collection.

The money would also help expand WiFi and buy COVID-19-related supplies such as hand sanitizer.

2. More booze in Rogers.

Rogers City Council will vote on whether to extend the boundaries of the Railyard Entertainment District where you can drink alcohol outside, a little farther down West Chestnut Street until First Street.

See a list of other businesses that participate in the entertainment district here.

3. Bentonville will decide who will improve Greenhouse Road.

An affirmative vote would allow the mayor to enter into a $1.3 million contract with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company to design safety improvements at Greenhouse Road.

Federal grant money will pay for 80% of the project.

4. Trail repairs in Rogers.

Rogers City Council will consider spending $101,000 on repairs for trails that were damaged by flooding in April 2021.

Save the dates: A friendly reminder that each city council meets twice a month. Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, and Fayetteville meets the first and third Tuesday.