4 new podcasts for Arkansans

Worth Sparkman
Illustration of a brain with sunglasses and headphones
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

On the treadmill more these days? Here are a few Arkansas-specific podcasts NWA Axios readers might like:

👩‍🌾 "Relevant Risk" is a new podcast focused on agribusiness issues and is produced by the Fryar Price Risk Management Center of Excellence at the University of Arkansas.

💸 "I am Northwest Arkansas" interviews two of the people behind Entrepreneurship for All NWA, which is focused on early-stage businesses led by people of underrepresented communities.

🏀 "Hog Pod with Bo Mattingly" spotlights men's basketball 6-foot-10-inch Jaylin Williams, who grew up just down the road in Fort Smith.

🧑‍💻"Startup Junkies Podcast" takes time to talk with Matt Waller, dean of the University of Arkansas' Walton College of Business about "actually loving what you do."

