Masks are back at Fayetteville schools

COVID-19 infection rates. Source: Arkansas Center for Health Improvement

Fayetteville Public Schools is requiring masks for all students, faculty and staff — again, the Fayetteville Flyer reported.

State of play: The school district had decided it would reinstate the mask mandate if cases reached 30 per 10,000 people in the community for 14 consecutive days. And with rising cases, the mandate is in effect again.

By the numbers: The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported the number of active cases in the community to be 71 per 10,000 people.

Flashback: Masks became optional for students in grades 7-12 and employees in buildings with those grades as of Nov. 15.

Zoom out: None of NWA's other large school districts require masks.

