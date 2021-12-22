Arkansas' naughty and nice list for 2021

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

As we reflected on the year, we couldn't help but to make a list and check it twice.

This is the news we found to be both naughty and nice.

👺 Naughty

Arkansas Department of Transportation bridge inspector Monty Frazier and two engineers who missed the crack in the I-40 bridge to Memphis for years prior to 2021.

Former U of A Chancellor Joe Steinmetz who resigned abruptly, apparently related to inappropriate posts on a Twitter account.

Restaurant Oven & Tap for firing a waitress over a tip dispute. Owners Mollie Mullis and Luke Wetzel finally gave their side of the story, but no matter how you cut it, there was a better way to handle this.

Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) who tried to extend the second special session of the General Assembly to discuss bills that were not part of Gov. Hutchinson's plan. The session could have run all the way to Christmas.

😇 Nice

👏 Really nice