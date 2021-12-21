What's in Springdale's 2022 budget?

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Springdale City Council recently approved a 2022 budget. We're here to tell you what’s inside.

Why it matters: City budgets can signal what projects or expenses the city leadership plans to prioritize in the coming year.

By the numbers: The budget includes $57 million in expenses and $62.6 million in revenue in the general fund, which includes most city departments.

Some notable new expenses include:

$4.2 million to build trails and associated costs

$300,000 for traffic signals

$240,000 for land and equipment for the Parks and Recreation Department

$221,000 for vehicles, equipment and building improvements for the Fire Department

$109,900 for equipment for animal services

$70,000 for equipment and property improvements at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

$75,000 on building improvements for the Street Department

$67,500 on building improvements for the Police Department

The bottom line: NWA city budgets for next year are overall "back to normal," if you will, after cities were generally conservative in planning expenses for 2021 because of the uncertainty of the pandemic.