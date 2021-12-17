What's in Rogers' $71.1M budget?
The Rogers City Council approved next year's budget earlier this week. We'll break it down for you.
Why it matters: Annual city budgets are more than housekeeping items. They show how much money the city expects to have and how city leaders plan to spend it.
By the numbers: The city's total budget is about $71.1 million, including about $55.6 million in the general fund.
- The general fund covers the majority of city departments, but some city-operated departments, like the airport, have separate funds.
- Rogers expects to see about $71.4 million in revenue in 2022, leaving a surplus of more than $248,000 in the budget.
Some of the new expenses for 2022 include:
- About $588,000 for the Police Department fleet
- $526,300 on capital for the Parks Department, including trails and fleet
- $651,000 in information technology expenses, such as software licensing and equipment
- $472,500 for the Fire Department fleet and other equipment
- $315,000 on fleet and other equipment for the Street Maintenance Department
- $235,000 for city hall renovations and new furnishings
- $160,000 for improvements at Lake Atalanta
