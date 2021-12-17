What's in Rogers' $71.1M budget?

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Rogers City Council approved next year's budget earlier this week. We'll break it down for you.

Why it matters: Annual city budgets are more than housekeeping items. They show how much money the city expects to have and how city leaders plan to spend it.

By the numbers: The city's total budget is about $71.1 million, including about $55.6 million in the general fund.

The general fund covers the majority of city departments, but some city-operated departments, like the airport, have separate funds.

Rogers expects to see about $71.4 million in revenue in 2022, leaving a surplus of more than $248,000 in the budget.

Some of the new expenses for 2022 include:

About $588,000 for the Police Department fleet

$526,300 on capital for the Parks Department, including trails and fleet

$651,000 in information technology expenses, such as software licensing and equipment

$472,500 for the Fire Department fleet and other equipment

$315,000 on fleet and other equipment for the Street Maintenance Department

$235,000 for city hall renovations and new furnishings

$160,000 for improvements at Lake Atalanta

