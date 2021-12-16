40 mins ago - Food and Drink

Northwest Arkansas' top grocery deliveries

Worth Sparkman
NW Arkansas is bound together by canned black beans and mint chip ice cream.

What's happening: Instacart released its 2021 Delivered report on the most popular grocery items in cities around America. Below are some interesting trends from NWA's largest four cities:

Meat alternative: Fayetteville ordered more plant-based protein than 65% of the rest of Instacart customers across the U.S., and Bentonville ordered 57% more.

Ice cream: Mint chip led the pack in Bentonville, Springdale and Rogers as the most popular ice cream flavors. Strawberry was tops in Fayetteville. Cookie dough showed up in all cities.

Gobble, gobble: Pecans and pie crusts were needed in Fayetteville before Thanksgiving, while boxed stuffing and marshmallows were popular in Bentonville.

  • Cooks in Springdale wanted marshmallows and whipped cream.
  • People in Rogers ordered butter spread and pie crusts.

Canned black beans showed up as a popular item in all four cities.

All four cities ordered enough bananas to stack as high as 332 Arkansas State Capitols.

