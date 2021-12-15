Relief coming for Arkansans with disabilities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Photo courtesy of State of Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced plans Tuesday to eliminate the waitlist for Medicaid waivers for Arkansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

State of play: As of Dec. 1, about 3,200 residents were on a waitlist for Medicaid waivers to cover services, such as behavioral health counseling, Hutchinson said at a news conference.

Of those, about 1,860 are low-income and eligible to receive basic medical services. But the rest are managing without services entirely.

Driving the news: Hutchinson, along with the state's Department of Human Services, submitted a request to the federal government Tuesday to allow Arkansas to immediately serve 200 more people on the waitlist.

What's next: Hutchinson also plans to ask the Arkansas General Assembly to put $37.6 million toward creating enough slots to serve everyone on the waiting list by June 2025.