See holiday classic "A Christmas Carol" at Fayetteville library
TheatreSquared is reimagining "A Christmas Carol" at the Fayetteville Public Library this month.
What's happening: You know the drill. Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts — Christmas Past, Future and Present — in the adaptation of the famous Charles Dickens novel.
- But this version "sets the stage in the new Northwest Arkansas tradition," the theater company writes.
Details: "A Christmas Carol" will be on stage through Dec. 26 with 7pm showtimes most days and some 2pm shows. You can also stream the play.
- Ticket prices range from $27–$54, with some $10 tickets available for people under age 30.
Showtimes and tickets are listed on the theater group's website.
