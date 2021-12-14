See holiday classic "A Christmas Carol" at Fayetteville library

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

TheatreSquared is reimagining "A Christmas Carol" at the Fayetteville Public Library this month.

What's happening: You know the drill. Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts — Christmas Past, Future and Present — in the adaptation of the famous Charles Dickens novel.

But this version "sets the stage in the new Northwest Arkansas tradition," the theater company writes.

Details: "A Christmas Carol" will be on stage through Dec. 26 with 7pm showtimes most days and some 2pm shows. You can also stream the play.

Ticket prices range from $27–$54, with some $10 tickets available for people under age 30.

Showtimes and tickets are listed on the theater group's website.