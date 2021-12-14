1 hour ago - Things to Do

See holiday classic "A Christmas Carol" at Fayetteville library

Alex Golden
photo of A Christmas Carol
Photo courtesy of TheatreSquared

TheatreSquared is reimagining "A Christmas Carol" at the Fayetteville Public Library this month.

What's happening: You know the drill. Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts — Christmas Past, Future and Present — in the adaptation of the famous Charles Dickens novel.

  • But this version "sets the stage in the new Northwest Arkansas tradition," the theater company writes.

Details: "A Christmas Carol" will be on stage through Dec. 26 with 7pm showtimes most days and some 2pm shows. You can also stream the play.

Showtimes and tickets are listed on the theater group's website.

