NW Arkansas' favorite holiday movies

Thanks to all who took the time to tell us their favorite holiday movies.

It's definitely a topic our readers care deeply about and we appreciate you opening up to us.

Survey says ...

No. 1 pick: "Elf"

Tied for No. 2:

Tied for No. 3:

And, overwhelmingly, readers agree with Worth on "Die Hard."

"Die Hard IS ABSOLUTELY a Christmas movie,” says one reader.

So, pop some corn, put on those jammies and get to watching some iconic films that'll make you laugh and cry.