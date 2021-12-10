NW Arkansas' favorite holiday movies
Thanks to all who took the time to tell us their favorite holiday movies.
- It's definitely a topic our readers care deeply about and we appreciate you opening up to us.
Survey says ...
No. 1 pick: "Elf"
Tied for No. 2:
- "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"
- "Love Actually"
- "Miracle on 34th Street"
- "It's a Wonderful Life"
Tied for No. 3:
And, overwhelmingly, readers agree with Worth on "Die Hard."
- "Die Hard IS ABSOLUTELY a Christmas movie,” says one reader.
So, pop some corn, put on those jammies and get to watching some iconic films that'll make you laugh and cry.
