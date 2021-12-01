Northwest Arkansas is heating up

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

This week's temperatures will push near-record highs for this time of year, but it's not an anomaly.

Details: The number of days in the fall with above-average temperatures has been creeping up for the past 50 years, according to NOAA data analyzed by climate science research group Climate Central.

Of note: This chart doesn't include the meteorological fall of 2021, which ended yesterday.

Zoom out: As is the case with average temperatures worldwide, each season in the U.S. is getting warmer. In keeping with climate projections, the colder seasons are warming fastest.