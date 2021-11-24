2 hours ago - COVID
Arkansas governor urges COVID precautions ahead of holidays
Alex Golden
Photo illustration of the Freedom from Want image by Norman Rockwell with all the participants of the dinner wearing surgical masks.
Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Library of Congress/Corbis via Getty Images

Gov. Asa Hutchinson warned that active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise.

Why it matters: Thanksgiving is this week, kicking off a month or so of holiday gatherings that — combined with a lack of precautions — could result in spread of the virus.

What they're saying: The state has more than 900 more active cases than last week and 69 more hospitalizations than last week, Hutchinson said Tuesday during his news conference.

  • He asked that Arkansans be mindful during their gatherings, including social distancing, getting vaccinated if they haven’t already and getting a booster shot.

By the numbers: More than 1.4 million Arkansans are fully vaccinated, a little over half the population ages 5 and up. More than 319,000 are partially vaccinated.

