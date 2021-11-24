Gov. Asa Hutchinson warned that active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise.
Why it matters: Thanksgiving is this week, kicking off a month or so of holiday gatherings that — combined with a lack of precautions — could result in spread of the virus.
What they're saying: The state has more than 900 more active cases than last week and 69 more hospitalizations than last week, Hutchinson said Tuesday during his news conference.
- He asked that Arkansans be mindful during their gatherings, including social distancing, getting vaccinated if they haven’t already and getting a booster shot.
By the numbers: More than 1.4 million Arkansans are fully vaccinated, a little over half the population ages 5 and up. More than 319,000 are partially vaccinated.
