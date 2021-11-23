Arkansas' LGBTQ+ inclusivity lags behind

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Source: Human Rights Campaign; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Human Rights Campaign released its 10th annual municipal equality index, which analyzes how inclusive cities are of the LGBTQ+ community, and NWA’s Fayetteville and Springdale made the list.

How it works: Human Rights Campaign measures across five categories — non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Cities score points based on what their policies and what they offer with some room for "flex" or bonus points.

For example, 12 points are possible under municipal services for having a human rights commission, a nondiscrimination ordinance enforced by the commission and an LGBTQ+ liaison in the city's executive office.

Cities can also earn flex points under this category for things like providing services to LGBTQ+ youth or LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness.

Details: With 100 points possible, Fayetteville scored 44 and Springdale scored 7.

Fayetteville earned 12 points for reporting hate crime statistics to the FBI, 13 points in the leadership in LGBTQ+ equality category, 14 points for non-discrimination based on both sexual orientation and gender identity in employment and 5 points for having a human rights commission.

Springdale earned 7 points for non-discrimination based on sexual orientation in employment.

Zoom out: Eureka Springs scored the highest of the Arkansas cities analyzed. It scored 61, followed by Little Rock with 60. Jonesboro earned zero points.

Larger cities in our neck of the woods, including Austin, Dallas, Kansas City and St. Louis all scored 100. Tulsa scored 78, and Oklahoma City scored 61.

Context: Municipalities only have so much say. State laws can make it harder or easier to be more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community depending on where you live.

Fayetteville earned zero out of 30 points possible on the non-discrimination laws category but got three “flex points” for testing the limits of the state’s laws.

You may remember the city passed an anti-discrimination ordinance in 2015 to prevent businesses and landlords from discriminating against LGBTQ+ individuals, but then the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled it violated state law.

Explore the reports here.