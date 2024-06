🗺️ Rep. Garret Graves is increasingly alone on the GOP playground as he navigates where to run next since Louisiana's congressional map was reworked. (Axios)

A Shreveport news anchor resigned when police began investigating his texts with someone the anchor thought was a 15-year-old girl but was really a trio of "predator hunters." (KTAL)

💰 Lawmakers approved the state budget before session ended this week. Reporter Julie O'Donoghue breaks down who's getting what and what's getting cut. (Louisiana Illuminator)

🪓 A St. Charles Avenue live oak was illegally chopped down last weekend. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

🤑 Nearly 30,000 Louisianans will soon get a check for unclaimed property. They're real, so if you get one, cash it. (BRProud)