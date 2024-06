💸 Louisiana won't renew its contract to have a float in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade after Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said the return on investment doesn't match what the state gets from the Rose Bowl parade appearance. (WBRZ)

🐊 NOPD is looking for some gator-toting guys spotted last weekend on the edge of the French Quarter. (See the photos)

✏️ Open enrollment for NOLA Public Schools' 2024-2025 school year begins today. (Go deeper)

🚧 The former archdiocese building on Howard Avenue is falling into disrepair after redevelopment plans stalled. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

♻️ The Coushatta Tribe, whose people primarily live northwest of Lake Charles, have started a recycling project, a rarity for small indigenous communities with limited resources. (Grist)