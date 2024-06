⚾️ Six Louisiana baseball teams competed in regionals for the NCAA baseball championship over the weekend. Tulane, Nicholls, Louisiana Tech, Grambling and ULL were eliminated. LSU lives on. (See the standings)

🏭 A rubber manufacturer in LaPlace says it'll be forced to shut down if it's required to meet the Biden administration's new emissions reduction target. (AP)

Louisiana will ban panhandling on public streets and sidewalks if Gov. Jeff Landry signs a bill lawmakers sent to his desk last week. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

🌊 A group of environmentalists are challenging the governor's handling of Louisiana's coastal protection agency, saying his actions could undermine years of work to improve natural defenses against storms and climate change. (Washington Post)