⚜️ Drew Brees will be inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, the team announced yesterday. (Details)

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 charges in a New York criminal trial involving a hush money payment to Baton Rouge native Stormy Daniels. (Axios)

Local leaders were among many to react to the verdict. (WWL)

🎒 PJ Morton got to take one of the first rides on Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the new Disney ride featuring his music and inspired by the New Orleans princess. (Instagram)

A new law signed by Gov. Jeff Landry makes it a crime to come within 25 feet of a police officer after being told to step away. The law goes into effect Aug. 1. (AP)

A jawless skull padlocked to a 15-pound dumbbell was pulled out of Bayou St. John by a magnet fisherman May 18, New Orleans police say. It's unclear who the skull belonged to, or the circumstances of the person's death. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune πŸ”’)