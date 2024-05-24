✈️ Fully Dressed: New ID option at airport
✈️ TSA now accepts digital IDs via the LA Wallet app at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. (WDSU)
Three people were injured in a shooting on Canal Street yesterday during a fight. (WWL)
- Another shooting outside West Jeff High School injured a student on the last day of classes before summer break. (Fox 8)
🎶 A former New Orleans bounce group is suing Big Freedia and Beyoncé and alleging copyright infringement for the phrase "release a wiggle." (Verite)
🍽️ The Green Room, a Ukrainian restaurant on St. Bernard Avenue, is closing. The last service is tonight. (Facebook)
🥩 Larry Morrow's new steakhouse is now open. Morrow Steak is in the CBD at 1001 Julia Street. (Reservations)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more