✈️ Fully Dressed: New ID option at airport

✈️ TSA now accepts digital IDs via the LA Wallet app at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. (WDSU)

Three people were injured in a shooting on Canal Street yesterday during a fight. (WWL)

Another shooting outside West Jeff High School injured a student on the last day of classes before summer break. (Fox 8)

🎶 A former New Orleans bounce group is suing Big Freedia and Beyoncé and alleging copyright infringement for the phrase "release a wiggle." (Verite)

🍽️ The Green Room, a Ukrainian restaurant on St. Bernard Avenue, is closing. The last service is tonight. (Facebook)

🥩 Larry Morrow's new steakhouse is now open. Morrow Steak is in the CBD at 1001 Julia Street. (Reservations)