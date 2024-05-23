Fully Dressed: 😳 Superdome payment dispute

💸 The Saints owe $11.5 million in payments for the Caesars Superdome renovation, but the Saints organization says it just needs better documentation to make good on the bills. (AP)

🏗️ Plans for a 1,000-room hotel at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center could become a reality in a new agreement with Omni Hotel and Resorts. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

🍎 Working teens will no longer be entitled to 20-minute lunch breaks during shifts of at least five hours with a new bill passed by state lawmakers this week. (Details)

😑 This summer's first extreme heat event is due to hit Louisiana this weekend. Cool. (Axios)

🆕 Étoile, the new restaurant taking over the former Cavan space on Magazine Street, is taking reservations for a soft opening. (Instagram)

🤑 Former President Donald Trump plans a New Orleans fundraising stop in June hosted by Joy and Boysie Bollinger. (Fox 8)