Fully Dressed: 😳 Superdome payment dispute

๐Ÿ’ธ The Saints owe $11.5 million in payments for the Caesars Superdome renovation, but the Saints organization says it just needs better documentation to make good on the bills. (AP)

๐Ÿ—๏ธ Plans for a 1,000-room hotel at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center could become a reality in a new agreement with Omni Hotel and Resorts. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune ๐Ÿ”’)

๐ŸŽ Working teens will no longer be entitled to 20-minute lunch breaks during shifts of at least five hours with a new bill passed by state lawmakers this week. (Details)

๐Ÿ˜‘ This summer's first extreme heat event is due to hit Louisiana this weekend. Cool. (Axios)

๐Ÿ†• ร‰toile, the new restaurant taking over the former Cavan space on Magazine Street, is taking reservations for a soft opening. (Instagram)

๐Ÿค‘ Former President Donald Trump plans a New Orleans fundraising stop in June hosted by Joy and Boysie Bollinger. (Fox 8)