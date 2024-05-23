🚗 And YOU get a new car!
A soon-to-be Willow School graduate got some new wheels after winning a raffle among 60 NOLA Public Schools seniors with perfect attendance.
🫣 Why it matters: The student, Tyran Zardies Jr., really needed the ride after crashing his previous car.
Context: This is the 18th year NOLA PS and Premiere Automotive Group have held the raffle.
- Zardies also got a check for $2,777.96 in donations from NOLA PS board members to cover the taxes and registration.
What's next: Zardies heads to LSU in the fall to study finance.
