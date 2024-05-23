12 mins ago - Education

🚗 And YOU get a new car!

headshot
Tyran Zardies Jr. poses for a photo with Avis Williams next to a black sedan.

Tyran Zardies Jr. poses with his new Toyota with NOLA Public Schools superintendent Avis Williams. Photo: Courtesy of NOLA PS

A soon-to-be Willow School graduate got some new wheels after winning a raffle among 60 NOLA Public Schools seniors with perfect attendance.

🫣 Why it matters: The student, Tyran Zardies Jr., really needed the ride after crashing his previous car.

Context: This is the 18th year NOLA PS and Premiere Automotive Group have held the raffle.

  • Zardies also got a check for $2,777.96 in donations from NOLA PS board members to cover the taxes and registration.

What's next: Zardies heads to LSU in the fall to study finance.

