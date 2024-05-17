🏅 Fully Dressed: Special Olympics torch hand-off

NOPD Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and other officers passed the Special Olympics torch yesterday to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Image: Courtesy of NOPD's public information office

🏅 New Orleans police yesterday carried the Special Olympics torch through Lakeview. Louisiana's Special Olympics summer games are this weekend in Hammond. (Details)

A Baton Rouge doctor and his two children died in a plane crash Wednesday in Tennessee. The children were seniors at LSU and supposed to graduate today. (The Tennessean)

🎓 Jennifer Coolidge, a part-time New Orleanian and full-time comedic legend, encouraged graduates at Washington University in St. Louis to "choose radical self-acceptance" during her commencement speech. (Video)