✈️ Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in Qatar this week after spending last week in Montréal for a conference.

She'll have been out of town on official business for the equivalent of three full months NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

🆕 Hot Stuff, Mason Hereford and Nate Barfield's new restaurant, opened yesterday on Maple Street. (Photos via Eater)

📝 Republican lawmakers plan to leave in a section of the Louisiana constitution that defines marriage as between one man and one woman during a potential constitutional rewrite. (Louisiana Illuminator)

👀 The city reached a preliminary settlement with the family of the boy who was injured by a falling live oak tree in Jackson Square last summer. (WDSU)