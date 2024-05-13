2 hours ago - News

Fully Dressed: Lainey Wilson to drop new tunes

Lainey Wilson smiles at the camera and flashes peace signs.

Lainey Wilson's new album, "Whirlwind," drops Aug. 23. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

🤠 Lainey Wilson, a Baskin native, has a new album due out in August. (Axios Nashville)

🌎 The Northern Lights made it as far south as the North Shore over the weekend thanks to a rare electromagnetic storm in the Earth's atmosphere. (WWL)

⚾️ Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes' fastball hit triple-digits at least 17 times, and he struck out seven in his major league debut. (Yahoo)

🕳️ A swimming pool-sized hole in a Leonidas intersection has been left by the Sewerage and Water Board to fester for months, residents say. (Fox 8)

🏢 The Ace Hotel will become a "boutique" Hyatt property as the Ace brand scales back nationwide. The Maison de la Luz next door will also go under the Hyatt umbrella. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

