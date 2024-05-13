Fully Dressed: Lainey Wilson to drop new tunes
🤠 Lainey Wilson, a Baskin native, has a new album due out in August. (Axios Nashville)
🌎 The Northern Lights made it as far south as the North Shore over the weekend thanks to a rare electromagnetic storm in the Earth's atmosphere. (WWL)
⚾️ Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes' fastball hit triple-digits at least 17 times, and he struck out seven in his major league debut. (Yahoo)
🕳️ A swimming pool-sized hole in a Leonidas intersection has been left by the Sewerage and Water Board to fester for months, residents say. (Fox 8)
🏢 The Ace Hotel will become a "boutique" Hyatt property as the Ace brand scales back nationwide. The Maison de la Luz next door will also go under the Hyatt umbrella. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)
