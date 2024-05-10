Fully Dressed: Stormy Daniels continues testimony

🧑‍⚖️ Baton Rouge native Stormy Daniels continued testifying in former President Trump's hush money trial in New York, and things got a bit testy yesterday between Daniels and Trump's lawyer. (Axios)

Palm Court Jazz Cafe is shutting its doors, citing rising costs. The French Quarter spot will have its last day June 2. (Facebook)

📫 The U.S. Postal Service holds its Stamp Out Hunger food drive tomorrow. Participate by placing nonperishable food items in a bag near your mailbox, and a postal worker will pick it up for donation. (Details)

📷 Glass Half Full started French Quarter glass recycling drop-off sites this week with additional sites planned. (Details)

🇫🇷 "Destination Francophonie," a TV show about the French-speaking world, released an episode filmed in New Orleans. The Lafayette episode drops May 19. (New Orleans Magazine)

🧛🏻 Looking for weekend plans? We've got a "Dracula" ballet, free champagne and a new seafood festival. (Full schedule)