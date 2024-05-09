🤩 Things to do this weekend
📕 Steve Gleason and Jeff Duncan hold a reading and book-signing at Octavia Books tonight. (Tickets)
🦞 The inaugural Brews, Boils & Bubbles festival is Saturday on Lakeshore Drive with music and seafood. (Tickets)
🥂 The Champagne Stroll is on Magazine Street on Saturday with more than 100 businesses participating. (Details)
💐 Sunday is Mother's Day. Check out these brunch options.
