Mother's Day brunch, new seafood festival, Champagne Stroll and more things to do

Mother's Day is Sunday, and there's the brand new Brews, Boils & Bubbles festival this weekend in New Orleans. Check out our best bets for things to do.

See WWOZ's Livewire for the music schedule.

Thursday

📕 Steve Gleason and Jeff Duncan hold a reading and book-signing at Octavia Books. (Tickets)

⚓️ The NOLA Project presents "Shakespeare's Tempest, Reimagined" all weekend at the Lafitte Greenway. (Tickets)

📺 The Historic New Orleans Collection screens a documentary about fraternal organizations and hosts a social hour. (Details)

Friday

🪄 See "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" with a live symphony orchestra at the Saenger this weekend. (Tickets)

🎉 The West Jefferson Family Fest is in Marrero with music, food and crafts. (Details)

🎭 New Orleans Youth Theatre puts on several productions this weekend of "Newsies" and "Descendants: The Musical." (Tickets)

👑 NORD's Movies in the Park continues with "Princess and the Frog" in Algiers Point. (Details)

Saturday

🦞 The inaugural Brews, Boils & Bubbles festival is on Lakeshore Drive with music and seafood. (Tickets)

🐓 Sugar Roots Farm has its annual spring festival with animal feedings, pony rides and live music. (Tickets)

🧛🏻 New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents "Dracula." Costumes are encouraged. (Tickets)

🥂 The Champagne Stroll is on Magazine Street with more than 100 businesses participating. (Details)

🎻 The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has a free show at City Park. (Details)

🎶 The Jefferson Community Band puts on a free sunset concert at Bucktown Marina. (Details)

🎥 Kenner's Movies in the Park series continues with a free showing of "Trolls Band Together." (Details)

Sunday

💐 It's Mother's Day.

Check out these brunch options.

Rouses hosts a cake-decorating event for kids to make a treat for their moms.

Here are some more ideas for things to do with your mom.

Coming soon