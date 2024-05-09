Mother's Day brunch, new seafood festival, Champagne Stroll and more things to do

Mother's Day is Sunday, and there's the brand new Brews, Boils & Bubbles festival this weekend in New Orleans.
Check out our best bets for things to do.
Thursday
📕 Steve Gleason and Jeff Duncan hold a reading and book-signing at Octavia Books. (Tickets)
⚓️ The NOLA Project presents "Shakespeare's Tempest, Reimagined" all weekend at the Lafitte Greenway. (Tickets)
📺 The Historic New Orleans Collection screens a documentary about fraternal organizations and hosts a social hour. (Details)
Friday
🪄 See "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" with a live symphony orchestra at the Saenger this weekend. (Tickets)
🎉 The West Jefferson Family Fest is in Marrero with music, food and crafts. (Details)
🎭 New Orleans Youth Theatre puts on several productions this weekend of "Newsies" and "Descendants: The Musical." (Tickets)
👑 NORD's Movies in the Park continues with "Princess and the Frog" in Algiers Point. (Details)
Saturday
🦞 The inaugural Brews, Boils & Bubbles festival is on Lakeshore Drive with music and seafood. (Tickets)
🐓 Sugar Roots Farm has its annual spring festival with animal feedings, pony rides and live music. (Tickets)
🧛🏻 New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents "Dracula." Costumes are encouraged. (Tickets)
🥂 The Champagne Stroll is on Magazine Street with more than 100 businesses participating. (Details)
🎻 The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has a free show at City Park. (Details)
🎶 The Jefferson Community Band puts on a free sunset concert at Bucktown Marina. (Details)
🎥 Kenner's Movies in the Park series continues with a free showing of "Trolls Band Together." (Details)
Sunday
💐 It's Mother's Day.
Coming soon
- Brooks & Dunn bring their tour to the Smoothie King Center on May 16.
- Solo theater play "Two Elizas" is at the Hermann-Grima House from May 16-19.