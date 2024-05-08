Fully Dressed: 📍 Judges set new map deadline

2 hours ago - News

Judges set new map deadline

🧑‍⚖️ Federal judges in the state's redistricting lawsuit asked all parties yesterday to submit a proposed congressional district map and memo explaining the thinking behind it by May 17. Then, each party can respond to the others' maps by May 24.

🐈‍⬛ Stella the cat was rescued by pirogue thanks to a Zeus' Place volunteer after she got stuck near an alligator behind the 17th Street Canal Pump Station. (Video)

👎 Extreme sigh. Louisiana ranks last in the U.S. News and World Report's latest state rankings. (US News)

🎟️ Live Nation's Concert Week starts today with $25 tickets for a selection of events produced by the promoter, which operates venues like the House of Blues and the Fillmore. (Details)

🎤 The Rolling Stones released a behind-the-scenes clip of their pre-Jazz Fest rehearsal with Irma Thomas. (X)

