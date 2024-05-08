Fully Dressed: 📍 Judges set new map deadline Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
🧑⚖️ Federal judges in the state's redistricting lawsuit asked all parties yesterday to submit a proposed congressional district map and memo explaining the thinking behind it by May 17. Then, each party can respond to the others' maps by May 24. 🐈⬛ Stella the cat was rescued by pirogue thanks to a Zeus' Place volunteer after she got stuck near an alligator behind the 17th Street Canal Pump Station. 👎 Extreme sigh. Louisiana ranks last in the U.S. News and World Report's latest state rankings. 🎟️ Live Nation's Concert Week starts today with $25 tickets for a selection of events produced by the promoter, which operates venues like the House of Blues and the Fillmore. 🎤 The Rolling Stones released a behind-the-scenes clip of their pre-Jazz Fest rehearsal with Irma Thomas.
🌱
