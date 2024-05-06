🆕 Fully Dressed: Bacchanal's new bar opens

🍸 NightBloom, Bacchanal's new cocktail bar on St. Claude Avenue, is now open. (Instagram)

🍽️ A new restaurant from the team behind Turkey & and the Wolf is set to open Uptown. It'll be a meat-and-three style spot in the former Favori Deli on Maple Street. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

📝 Two former students at St. Mary's were featured on "60 Minutes" last night for solving an impossible math puzzle. (CBS)

🏇🏼 A jockey from Louisiana rode Mystik Dan to victory in the Kentucky Derby. (USA Today)

🏆 The Pokémon North America International Championships will be in New Orleans this summer. (Details)