Fully Dressed: Bacchanal's new bar opens

Photo shows a greenish cocktail on a table with some greenery behind it.

Carlie checked out NightBloom last week and tried the tequila and cilantro cocktail. There's no food on the menu, so head across the street to Galaxie Tacos when you get hungry. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

🍸 NightBloom, Bacchanal's new cocktail bar on St. Claude Avenue, is now open. (Instagram)

🍽️ A new restaurant from the team behind Turkey & and the Wolf is set to open Uptown. It'll be a meat-and-three style spot in the former Favori Deli on Maple Street. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

📝 Two former students at St. Mary's were featured on "60 Minutes" last night for solving an impossible math puzzle. (CBS)

🏇🏼 A jockey from Louisiana rode Mystik Dan to victory in the Kentucky Derby. (USA Today)

🏆 The Pokémon North America International Championships will be in New Orleans this summer. (Details)

