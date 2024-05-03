🐊 Fully Dressed: Gator in the road

🐊 A dead alligator in the road is to blame for a multi-vehicle wreck in Chalmette that sent a driver into the bayou. No one was seriously injured, according to a witness. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

Two people were hospitalized after their car crashed into a Metairie canal. Bystanders pulled them from the submerged vehicle. (WGNO)

🍸 Nice Guys NOLA opened a new restaurant and bar this week. Head Quarters is in the previous Little Gem Saloon location. (Where Y'at)

👀 Britney Spears, a Kentwood native, reached a divorce settlement with her ex, Sam Asghari. (Billboard)

⛪️ United Methodist delegates repealed their church's longstanding ban on LGBTQ+ clergy. (AP)

👙 Audubon's Cool Zoo opens tomorrow for the season. (Press release)