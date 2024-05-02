🤩 Things to do this weekend

🎤 Master P's birthday bash is tomorrow at the Smoothie King Center. (Tickets)

🍎 The NOLA Teacher Festival is tomorrow at Champions Square with free food and live music. (Details)

📓 Get a free comic book Saturday at any New Orleans Public Library branch. (Details)

🤖 May the 4th be with you during a Star Wars-themed burlesque show at the AllWays Lounge. (Details)

🐎 Galatoire's 33 Bar & Steak and Ye Olde College Inn host Kentucky Derby viewing parties on Saturday.

🌮 Cinco de Mayo Fest is in Fat City on Sunday. (Details)

Go deeper for a Korean food fest and more