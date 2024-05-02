🤩 Things to do this weekend
🎤 Master P's birthday bash is tomorrow at the Smoothie King Center. (Tickets)
🍎 The NOLA Teacher Festival is tomorrow at Champions Square with free food and live music. (Details)
📓 Get a free comic book Saturday at any New Orleans Public Library branch. (Details)
🤖 May the 4th be with you during a Star Wars-themed burlesque show at the AllWays Lounge. (Details)
🐎 Galatoire's 33 Bar & Steak and Ye Olde College Inn host Kentucky Derby viewing parties on Saturday.
🌮 Cinco de Mayo Fest is in Fat City on Sunday. (Details)
Go deeper for a Korean food fest and more
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more