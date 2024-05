🤑 LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne signed a multimillion-dollar deal with a platform called Passes. She also talked about her summer plans. (People)

Dunne and other LSU athletes star in a Prime Video docuseries that drops this fall. (Axios New Orleans)

🚫 Tulane installed a 6-foot tall fence around the lawn to prevent pro-Palestinian protesters from returning. Loyola also has fencing now. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒 )

👀 The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is the target of a child sex trafficking investigation, according to a search warrant from Louisiana State Police. (WWL)

💊 State senators are considering classifying abortion pills as controlled dangerous substances. The law could be the first of its kind if passed. (WWNO)

🪳 PETA representatives plan to dress as cicadas this morning and pretend to eat a person outside the insectarium. The group is protesting Audubon's edible bug snacks. (Press release)