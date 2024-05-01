🦀 Best thing we ate: Irene's soft-shell crab

👋 Chelsea here. I knew I'd like Irene's Cuisine from the moment the door opened and I was hit with the scent of garlic. It stretched out toward the street behind me, like it could wrap around me to usher me to my table even faster.
Why it matters: Reader Leonard C. recommended I give Irene's a try after leaving the restaurant off my list of French Quarter favorites, and I'm happy to say I obliged.
The big picture: Owner Irene DiPietro opened the cozy Bienville Street restaurant in 1992, and her Sicilian family has been serving New Orleans ever since.
Today, the kitchen is run by DiPietro's son, Nicholas Scalco, according to the restaurant's website.
What I ordered: A soft-shell crab fettuccine special ($40).
The giant soft shell was laid atop a bed of pasta laden with a light cream sauce plus sautéed spinach, crawfish tails, cherry tomatoes and peas.