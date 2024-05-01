🦀 Best thing we ate: Irene's soft-shell crab

👋 Chelsea here. I knew I'd like Irene's Cuisine from the moment the door opened and I was hit with the scent of garlic. It stretched out toward the street behind me, like it could wrap around me to usher me to my table even faster.

Why it matters: Reader Leonard C. recommended I give Irene's a try after leaving the restaurant off my list of French Quarter favorites, and I'm happy to say I obliged.