🌮 Fully Dressed: New taqueria opening downtown
🌮 Tacos del Cartel opens a second location for Cinco de Mayo in The Beacon at South Market, according to a press release. The original restaurant is in Metairie.
👀 Louisiana is suing the Biden administration to block new Title IX rules that include protections for LGBTQ+ students. (Louisiana Illuminator)
Tulane University police arrested six people yesterday during a pro-Palestinian demonstration that forced the university to cancel some classes. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune🔒)
🎉 "Backatown Plaza" is open on North Claiborne Avenue as a new space for vendors and performers. (Verite)
