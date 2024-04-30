🌮 Fully Dressed: New taqueria opening downtown

🌮 Tacos del Cartel opens a second location for Cinco de Mayo in The Beacon at South Market, according to a press release. The original restaurant is in Metairie.

👀 Louisiana is suing the Biden administration to block new Title IX rules that include protections for LGBTQ+ students. (Louisiana Illuminator)

Tulane University police arrested six people yesterday during a pro-Palestinian demonstration that forced the university to cancel some classes. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune🔒)

NOPD increased the number of people arrested Sunday at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Jackson Square, saying 12 protesters now face charges. (Press release)

🎉 "Backatown Plaza" is open on North Claiborne Avenue as a new space for vendors and performers. (Verite)