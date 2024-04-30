38 mins ago - News

🌮 Fully Dressed: New taqueria opening downtown

Photo shows photos of the interior of the new Tacos del Cartel near the Superdome.

The Mexican restaurant will be on the ground floor of The Beacon at 100 Girod Street. It has patio seating too. Photos: Marie Deaux Verdier, MDV Photo Architecture

🌮 Tacos del Cartel opens a second location for Cinco de Mayo in The Beacon at South Market, according to a press release. The original restaurant is in Metairie.

👀 Louisiana is suing the Biden administration to block new Title IX rules that include protections for LGBTQ+ students. (Louisiana Illuminator)

Tulane University police arrested six people yesterday during a pro-Palestinian demonstration that forced the university to cancel some classes. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune🔒)

🎉 "Backatown Plaza" is open on North Claiborne Avenue as a new space for vendors and performers. (Verite)

