Jazz Fest, Zurich Classic, Indie Bookstore Day and more things to do

It's going to be warm and sunny at Jazz Fest this weekend. Photo: Sean Gardner/FilmMagic

The New Orleans Jazz Fest is the big event this weekend, but there are plenty of other things to do. Here are our best bets.

There's a ton of live music and Jazz Fest aftershows. Check out WWOZ's Livewire for the schedule.

Thursday

🎶 Jazz Fest kicks off with Locals Thursday. Tickets are $50 at the gate for Louisiana residents with an ID. (Weekend guide)

⛳️ The Zurich Classic starts in Avondale and goes all weekend. It'll be shown on the Golf Channel. (Tickets)

🤖 Steve Gleason's AI-assisted art exhibit is open weekdays at the Nieux Society at 2040 St. Charles Ave. from 10am to 5pm. (Details)

Friday

📖 Musician Aaron Neville has a virtual meet-and-greet at Melba's. Attendees get a free copy of his new book. (Details)

🦩 Audubon's Zoo-to-Do for Kids is Friday night. (Tickets)

🍷Wine Spectator's annual wine-tasting event is at the Marriott. (Tickets)

Saturday

📚 It's Independent Bookstore Day with events at Octavia Books, Baldwin & Co., Blue Cypress, Tubby & Coo's and more.

See our guide to indie bookstores.

🚮 Several groups are cleaning up for Love the Boot Week, including one in Lakeview. (Details)

See other cleanup events in the region.

🛍️ Marsalis Harmony Park hosts the Arts Market all day. (Details)

🏀 The Pelicans play the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center. (Details)

🏍️ New Orleans Harley-Davidson hosts the Blessing of the Bikes at noon. (Details)

💃🏼 Porchfest is an annual street party on Ponce De Leon Street after Jazz Fest on Saturday and Sunday. (Details)

🦞 St. Matthew Mens Club has its 16th annual crawfish cookoff at 3pm. (Details)

Sunday

🐾 The Boston Terriers of Southeast Louisiana group has a meetup at the Bonnabel boat launch. (Details)

Monday

🎺 The Gallatin Street Fest is at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. This new, free fest honors musicians on the Gallatin Street Records label. (Details)

Looking ahead