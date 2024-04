Jazz Fest, Zurich Classic, Indie Bookstore Day and more things to do

Share on email (opens in new window)

Apr 25, 2024 - Things to Do

It's going to be warm and sunny at Jazz Fest this weekend. Photo: Sean Gardner/FilmMagic

The New Orleans Jazz Fest is the big event this weekend, but there are plenty of other things to do. Here are our best bets.

There's a ton of live music and Jazz Fest aftershows. Check out WWOZ's Livewire for the schedule.

Thursday

๐ŸŽถ Jazz Fest kicks off with Locals Thursday. Tickets are $50 at the gate for Louisiana residents with an ID. (Weekend guide)

โ›ณ๏ธ The Zurich Classic starts in Avondale and goes all weekend. It'll be shown on the Golf Channel. (Tickets)

๐Ÿค– Steve Gleason's AI-assisted art exhibit is open weekdays at the Nieux Society at 2040 St. Charles Ave. from 10am to 5pm. (Details)

Friday

๐Ÿ“– Musician Aaron Neville has a virtual meet-and-greet at Melba's. Attendees get a free copy of his new book. (Details)

๐Ÿฆฉ Audubon's Zoo-to-Do for Kids is Friday night. (Tickets)

๐ŸทWine Spectator's annual wine-tasting event is at the Marriott. (Tickets)

Saturday

๐Ÿ“š It's Independent Bookstore Day with events at Octavia Books, Baldwin & Co., Blue Cypress, Tubby & Coo's and more.

See our guide to indie bookstores.

๐Ÿšฎ Several groups are cleaning up for Love the Boot Week, including one in Lakeview. (Details)

See other cleanup events in the region.

๐Ÿ›๏ธ Marsalis Harmony Park hosts the Arts Market all day. (Details)

๐Ÿ€ The Pelicans play the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center. (Details)

๐Ÿ๏ธ New Orleans Harley-Davidson hosts the Blessing of the Bikes at noon. (Details)

๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿผ Porchfest is an annual street party on Ponce De Leon Street after Jazz Fest on Saturday and Sunday. (Details)

๐Ÿฆž St. Matthew Mens Club has its 16th annual crawfish cookoff at 3pm. (Details)

Sunday

๐Ÿพ The Boston Terriers of Southeast Louisiana group has a meetup at the Bonnabel boat launch. (Details)

Monday

๐ŸŽบ The Gallatin Street Fest is at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. This new, free fest honors musicians on the Gallatin Street Records label. (Details)

Looking ahead