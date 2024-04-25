Jazz Fest, Zurich Classic, Indie Bookstore Day and more things to do

The New Orleans Jazz Fest is the big event this weekend, but there are plenty of other things to do.
Here are our best bets.
- There's a ton of live music and Jazz Fest aftershows. Check out WWOZ's Livewire for the schedule.
Thursday
🎶 Jazz Fest kicks off with Locals Thursday. Tickets are $50 at the gate for Louisiana residents with an ID. (Weekend guide)
⛳️ The Zurich Classic starts in Avondale and goes all weekend. It'll be shown on the Golf Channel. (Tickets)
🤖 Steve Gleason's AI-assisted art exhibit is open weekdays at the Nieux Society at 2040 St. Charles Ave. from 10am to 5pm. (Details)
Friday
📖 Musician Aaron Neville has a virtual meet-and-greet at Melba's. Attendees get a free copy of his new book. (Details)
🦩 Audubon's Zoo-to-Do for Kids is Friday night. (Tickets)
🍷Wine Spectator's annual wine-tasting event is at the Marriott. (Tickets)
Saturday
📚 It's Independent Bookstore Day with events at Octavia Books, Baldwin & Co., Blue Cypress, Tubby & Coo's and more.
🚮 Several groups are cleaning up for Love the Boot Week, including one in Lakeview. (Details)
🛍️ Marsalis Harmony Park hosts the Arts Market all day. (Details)
🏀 The Pelicans play the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center. (Details)
🏍️ New Orleans Harley-Davidson hosts the Blessing of the Bikes at noon. (Details)
💃🏼 Porchfest is an annual street party on Ponce De Leon Street after Jazz Fest on Saturday and Sunday. (Details)
🦞 St. Matthew Mens Club has its 16th annual crawfish cookoff at 3pm. (Details)
Sunday
🐾 The Boston Terriers of Southeast Louisiana group has a meetup at the Bonnabel boat launch. (Details)
Monday
🎺 The Gallatin Street Fest is at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. This new, free fest honors musicians on the Gallatin Street Records label. (Details)
Looking ahead
- The Rolling Stones play Jazz Fest on Thursday. (Details)