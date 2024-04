🥃 Cure and Jewel of the South made it on North America's 50 Best Bars list. Jewel clocked in at No. 6 and Cure at No. 47. (World's 50 Best)

The RTA is back at full steam and can officially pursue new business after replacing board members this week. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

🌳 City Park postponed its next master planning public meeting as leaders look to incorporate additional feedback, according to a press release. It also created a teen-specific advisory group for the process. (Details)

Meanwhile, Grow Dat Youth Farm had its own vision meeting. (Verite)

NOPD reassigned Jeffrey Vappie off Mayor LaToya Cantrell's protection team while there's an ongoing investigation. (Fox 8)