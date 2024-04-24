Happy birthday to us!
It's a big milestone for us at Axios New Orleans — our first birthday.
Why it matters: We wouldn't be here without you, dear reader.
The big picture: We launched the New Orleans newsroom last year as a way to bring smart, modern, trustworthy news to the city.
- Axios now has 30 teams around the country.
Driving the news: We've spent the past year reporting on everything from politics to potholes and lots more in between.
Meanwhile, we've enjoyed meeting you at snoball stands, fish fries and gumbo shops.
What's next: We have so much to look forward to in the next year.
- Plus, we've got a ton of new restaurants on the way.
- We're also throwing our own member-exclusive birthday party soon. Join today to secure your invitation.
Help us be more useful. What do you want to read about more? What do you want to read about less?
The bottom line: We are so grateful to bring the news to you. Thank you for being on this wild ride with us.
