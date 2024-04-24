Apr 24, 2024 - Culture

Happy birthday to us!

headshot
headshot
Image shows King Cake Baby dancing in front of gold Axios balloons.
We're still not sure if hosting this King Cake Baby party was a delightful victory or one of the weirdest things we could have done. Maybe both? Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

It's a big milestone for us at Axios New Orleans — our first birthday.

Why it matters: We wouldn't be here without you, dear reader.

The big picture: We launched the New Orleans newsroom last year as a way to bring smart, modern, trustworthy news to the city.

  • Axios now has 30 teams around the country.

Driving the news: We've spent the past year reporting on everything from politics to potholes and lots more in between.

Meanwhile, we've enjoyed meeting you at snoball stands, fish fries and gumbo shops.

What's next: We have so much to look forward to in the next year.

  • Plus, we've got a ton of new restaurants on the way.
  Plus, we've got a ton of new restaurants on the way.

Help us be more useful. What do you want to read about more? What do you want to read about less?

The bottom line: We are so grateful to bring the news to you. Thank you for being on this wild ride with us.

Chelsea and Carlie toast on the patio of Pigeon and Whale.
Chelsea Brasted and Carlie Kollath Wells are honored to be the writers behind Axios New Orleans. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios
