Fully Dressed: 🍻 Uptown bar drama
🍺 A neighbor who was asking for Ms. Mae's to be considered a "nuisance business" removed the petition, Change.org confirmed yesterday.
- The rebuttal petition says the 24/7 bar "has been there forever," and the complaining neighbors need "to get hobbies."
🐷 Hogs for the Cause teams raised $4.3 million at this year's event. (New Orleans Magazine)
🛳️ The New Orleans Saints are doing a cruise for "die-hard Saints fans to connect with some of their all-time favorite players." (Press release)
😎 Donate your eclipse glasses at Fleurty Girl stores, and they'll be sent to students in South America for their upcoming solar event. (Facebook)
- Learning Express and Warby Parker are taking donations too.
