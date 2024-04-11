2 hours ago - News

Fully Dressed: 🍻 Uptown bar drama

Illustration of an alligator holding a Sazerac cocktail.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🍺 A neighbor who was asking for Ms. Mae's to be considered a "nuisance business" removed the petition, Change.org confirmed yesterday.

  • The rebuttal petition says the 24/7 bar "has been there forever," and the complaining neighbors need "to get hobbies."

🐷 Hogs for the Cause teams raised $4.3 million at this year's event. (New Orleans Magazine)

🛳️ The New Orleans Saints are doing a cruise for "die-hard Saints fans to connect with some of their all-time favorite players." (Press release)

😎 Donate your eclipse glasses at Fleurty Girl stores, and they'll be sent to students in South America for their upcoming solar event. (Facebook)

  • Learning Express and Warby Parker are taking donations too.
