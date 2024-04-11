French Quarter Fest, "Today" show filming and more things to do

Share on email (opens in new window)

French Quarter Fest has 20 stages through Sunday with a variety of music. Photo: Zack Smith Photography/neworleans.com

French Quarter Fest, New Orleans' biggest free festival, kicks off Thursday. Plus, there's the Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula and plenty of other things to do this weekend.

Thursday

🎶 French Quarter Fest runs through Sunday with music, food and good vibes. (Guide)

The kickoff parade is at 10am. It starts in the 200 block of Bourbon and heads to Jackson Square. (Details)

🎥 The "Today" show is filming in New Orleans this week with hosts Hoda and Jenna. Head to the New Orleans Jazz Museum by 7:15am if you want to be in the audience. (Details)

🎺 The New Orleans Jazz Museum opens its new exhibit "Congo Square to the World: Early Jazz in New Orleans." (Details)

Friday

🍓 The Strawberry Festival is in Ponchatoula this weekend. (Details)

🎤 Keyshia Cole and Trey Songz perform at the Smoothie King Center. (Tickets)

🩰 "Swan Lake" is at the Orpheum. (Tickets)

🐟 The Jeff Fish Fest & Rodeo kicks off at Lafreniere Park and ends Sunday. (Details)

🎪 The Big Bounce is at UNO through April 21. (Tickets)

🪡 The Gulf States Quilting Association has its biennial show Friday and Saturday in Slidell. (Details)

🍹 Take a tequila cocktail class at Birdy's Behind the Bower. (Tickets)

🏝️ "Moana Jr." debuts at Rivertown Theater in Kenner. It runs through April 21. (Details)

🎙️ Trap Karaoke is at The Fillmore. (Details)

Saturday

🕯️ "The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight" is at The Fillmore. (Tickets)

🤠 Chapel Hart performs at Tipitina's. (Tickets)

Sunday

🍾 The Ritz-Carlton hosts Mudbugs and Bubbles, an all-you-can-eat crawfish party in the courtyard with unlimited Veuve Clicquot. (Tickets)

🎣 Take A Kid Fishing Day is at Lafreniere Park with a fishing competition, food and crafts. (Details)

🌼 Pick flowers at Subtle Fields Farm in Lower Coast Algiers. The farm hosts u-pick events every Sunday through June 16. (Prices)

Go deeper: WWOZ's Livewire schedule for live music.