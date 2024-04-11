French Quarter Fest, "Today" show filming and more things to do
French Quarter Fest, New Orleans' biggest free festival, kicks off Thursday.
- Plus, there's the Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula and plenty of other things to do this weekend.
Thursday
🎶 French Quarter Fest runs through Sunday with music, food and good vibes. (Guide)
- The kickoff parade is at 10am. It starts in the 200 block of Bourbon and heads to Jackson Square. (Details)
🎥 The "Today" show is filming in New Orleans this week with hosts Hoda and Jenna. Head to the New Orleans Jazz Museum by 7:15am if you want to be in the audience. (Details)
🎺 The New Orleans Jazz Museum opens its new exhibit "Congo Square to the World: Early Jazz in New Orleans." (Details)
Friday
🍓 The Strawberry Festival is in Ponchatoula this weekend. (Details)
🎤 Keyshia Cole and Trey Songz perform at the Smoothie King Center. (Tickets)
🩰 "Swan Lake" is at the Orpheum. (Tickets)
🐟 The Jeff Fish Fest & Rodeo kicks off at Lafreniere Park and ends Sunday. (Details)
🎪 The Big Bounce is at UNO through April 21. (Tickets)
🪡 The Gulf States Quilting Association has its biennial show Friday and Saturday in Slidell. (Details)
🍹 Take a tequila cocktail class at Birdy's Behind the Bower. (Tickets)
🏝️ "Moana Jr." debuts at Rivertown Theater in Kenner. It runs through April 21. (Details)
🎙️ Trap Karaoke is at The Fillmore. (Details)
Saturday
🕯️ "The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight" is at The Fillmore. (Tickets)
🤠 Chapel Hart performs at Tipitina's. (Tickets)
Sunday
🍾 The Ritz-Carlton hosts Mudbugs and Bubbles, an all-you-can-eat crawfish party in the courtyard with unlimited Veuve Clicquot. (Tickets)
🎣 Take A Kid Fishing Day is at Lafreniere Park with a fishing competition, food and crafts. (Details)
🌼 Pick flowers at Subtle Fields Farm in Lower Coast Algiers. The farm hosts u-pick events every Sunday through June 16. (Prices)
Go deeper: WWOZ's Livewire schedule for live music.
More New Orleans stories
