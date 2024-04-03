Apr 3, 2024 - News
🏡 Homeowners stay put
The typical New Orleans homeowner has spent 15.6 years in their home, up 40% from a decade ago, according to a recent Redfin analysis of parish records.
Why it matters: Homeowners staying put is one reason there's a shortage of houses on the market across the country, writes Axios' Sami Sparber.
State of play: Homeowners nationally are holding onto their homes nearly twice as long as they did in 2005, analysts found.
- Many of those staying put are older adults aging in place. Most baby boomers who own houses are mortgage-free or have a low interest rate, according to Redfin.
