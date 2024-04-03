Apr 3, 2024 - News

🏡 Homeowners stay put

headshot
headshot

Data: Redfin analysis of parish and county records; Note: National data calculations exclude Utah and Texas as well as Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Boston due to insufficient county records; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Redfin analysis of parish and county records; Note: National data calculations exclude Utah and Texas as well as Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Boston due to insufficient county records; Chart: Axios Visuals

The typical New Orleans homeowner has spent 15.6 years in their home, up 40% from a decade ago, according to a recent Redfin analysis of parish records.

Why it matters: Homeowners staying put is one reason there's a shortage of houses on the market across the country, writes Axios' Sami Sparber.

State of play: Homeowners nationally are holding onto their homes nearly twice as long as they did in 2005, analysts found.

Go deeper for more trends

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios New Orleans in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more