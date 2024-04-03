Apr 3, 2024 - News

📺 Fully Dressed: Everybody tuned in

Photo shows LSU and Iowa players on the court during the Elite 8 rematch on April 1.

The LSU Tigers fought the good fight but ultimately lost to Iowa 87-94 on Monday. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

🏀 The LSU-Iowa game on Monday was the most watched women's college basketball game ever. (Axios)

  • Meanwhile, Gov. Jeff Landry proposed consequences for college athletes after the LSU players missed the national anthem before the game. (Louisiana Illuminator)

🎤 Mayor LaToya Cantrell's first episode of her "NOLA Insight" podcast dropped yesterday. (YouTube)

🚰 A proposed state-led takeover of S&WB's governing board would only compound the utility's problems, executive director Ghassan Korban says. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

👀 Donald Trump ripped into Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy on Monday, calling him a "disloyal lightweight." (The Hill)

