📺 Fully Dressed: Everybody tuned in
🏀 The LSU-Iowa game on Monday was the most watched women's college basketball game ever. (Axios)
- Meanwhile, Gov. Jeff Landry proposed consequences for college athletes after the LSU players missed the national anthem before the game. (Louisiana Illuminator)
🎤 Mayor LaToya Cantrell's first episode of her "NOLA Insight" podcast dropped yesterday. (YouTube)
🚰 A proposed state-led takeover of S&WB's governing board would only compound the utility's problems, executive director Ghassan Korban says. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)
👀 Donald Trump ripped into Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy on Monday, calling him a "disloyal lightweight." (The Hill)
