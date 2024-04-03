📺 Fully Dressed: Everybody tuned in

🏀 The LSU-Iowa game on Monday was the most watched women's college basketball game ever. (Axios)

Meanwhile, Gov. Jeff Landry proposed consequences for college athletes after the LSU players missed the national anthem before the game. (Louisiana Illuminator)

🎤 Mayor LaToya Cantrell's first episode of her "NOLA Insight" podcast dropped yesterday. (YouTube)

🚰 A proposed state-led takeover of S&WB's governing board would only compound the utility's problems, executive director Ghassan Korban says. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune 🔒)

👀 Donald Trump ripped into Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy on Monday, calling him a "disloyal lightweight." (The Hill)