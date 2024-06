Urban South has been pairing Girl Scout Cookies with its beers for a couple years now. That's one partnership we can appreciate. Photo: Courtesy of Urban South While few among us need an excuse to eat more cookies, neatly pairing them with a local beer offers a convenient one. Dig in: Urban South Brewery in New Orleans is pairing Girl Scout Cookies with its brews all weekend long.

Taproom director Amber Gunn also gave us some pointers if you'd prefer to recreate this cookie magic at home.

Start with a beer, Gunn tells Axios New Orleans. It's easier than starting with a cookie flavor "because everyone's taste in beer varies," she says.

Identify a favorite beer or beer style, and taste it, Gunn says, then consider what flavors come to mind. Is it fruity, malty, warm or spicy?

Then, consider what might balance that out like, say, a sweeter beer may balance well with a less-sweet cookie, and a strong sour might pair nicely with a fruit-flavored cookie.

For cookie pairings, Gunn prefers sours, lagers and stouts because they can hold up against the sweetness of a dessert, but "I wouldn't necessarily try and pair an IPA … because the bitterness wouldn't hold up well."

Zoom in: Gunn's pairings for the Urban South event include matching the brewery's Carnival Time Coconut Sour with the Girl Scouts' Samoa (or Caramel DeLite, depending on where you are).

She's also matching up the Poboy Amber Lager with the Toffee-tastic cookie for the balance between the beer's malted, easy drinking-style with the sweet-saltiness of the cookie.

Yes, but: Sometimes it does make sense to pair like with like, Gunn said.