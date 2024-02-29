Octavia Spencer signing, Olivia Rodrigo and more things to do in New Orleans this weekend

It's officially spring in New Orleans, if this weekend's list of things to do is any indication.

Here are our top picks:

📚 Octavia Spencer and Ashley Elston appear at Garden District Books for a signing tonight. (Details)

🎬 Movies in the Park is back for the spring beginning with "The Marvels" at A.L. Davis Park on Friday sunset. (Details)

🎵 The Dew Drop Inn has a number of grand opening events this weekend, including performances by Deacon John and Irma Thomas on Friday night, and Partners-N-Crime, the New Breed Brass Band, Tonya Boyd-Cannon and Mia X on Saturday. (Details for Friday and Saturday)

🎤 Olivia Rodrigo is at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday night. (Details)

🦢 Les Ballets de Monte Carlo brings "LAC (Swan Lake)" to the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday. (Details)

🐰 The Easter Bunny is back at Lakeside Mall on Saturday. Get those family photos!

🎉 Los Isleños Fiesta honors St. Bernard Parish's roots on Saturday and Sunday. (Details)

🎡 Carousel Gardens, the amusement park inside City Park, opens for the season this Saturday. (Details)

🍻 If you're the kind of person who can run 26.2 miles, let alone doing so while consuming alcohol, The Legs N' Dregs Brewery Marathon returns Sunday. (Details)

🍀 Celebrate Friendship Day with the Algiers Shamrock Society at Old Point Bar on Sunday. (Details)