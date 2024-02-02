Sassafras is a young Louisiana black bear who lives at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Photo: Courtesy of Audubon Nature Institute

Sure, Punxsutawney Phil may be the most well-known animal prognosticator, but it's a Louisiana black bear cub who has our hearts on Groundhog Day.

What's happening: Sassafras is a young black bear at Audubon Zoo who has replaced Parish the nutria for meteorological duties.

Parish has gone to the great nutria party in the sky, zoo spokesperson Melissa Lee tells Axios New Orleans. But don't worry — Sassafras is ready to go.

The forecast: "Spring is on the way," Sassafras tells her human interpreters at the zoo. Parade-goers won't have to bundle up for Mardi Gras, she predicts.

The background: German lore says winter will last for six more weeks if a hedgehog leaves its burrow Feb. 2 and sees its shadow, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

If he doesn't see his shadow, then spring comes early.

By the numbers: Pennsylvania-based Phil correctly predicted an early spring 69% of the time over the past 75 years, according to last year's Axios analysis of NOAA data.

