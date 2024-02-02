Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Sassafras the bear has the real forecast.
Sure, Punxsutawney Phil may be the most well-known animal prognosticator, but it's a Louisiana black bear cub who has our hearts on Groundhog Day.
What's happening: Sassafras is a young black bear at Audubon Zoo who has replaced Parish the nutria for meteorological duties.
- Parish has gone to the great nutria party in the sky, zoo spokesperson Melissa Lee tells Axios New Orleans. But don't worry — Sassafras is ready to go.
The forecast: "Spring is on the way," Sassafras tells her human interpreters at the zoo. Parade-goers won't have to bundle up for Mardi Gras, she predicts.
The background: German lore says winter will last for six more weeks if a hedgehog leaves its burrow Feb. 2 and sees its shadow, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.
- If he doesn't see his shadow, then spring comes early.
By the numbers: Pennsylvania-based Phil correctly predicted an early spring 69% of the time over the past 75 years, according to last year's Axios analysis of NOAA data.
Go deeper:
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.