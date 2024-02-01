Family Gras, parades and more things to do in New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Krewe of Cleopatra rolls on Friday night. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Carnival kicks into high gear this weekend with parades and Family Gras, plus more to do around New Orleans.

Here are some of our picks for weekend happenings:

🎉 Among this weekend's parades are Cork, Cleopatra, King Arthur and the Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters. Plus, dog parades Krewe de Paws and Barkus roll this weekend, too.

🥳 Family Gras hosts Amy Grant, Cheap Trick, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tyler Hubbard and more in Metairie all weekend long. (Details)

🌈 GrrlsSpot hosts a queer Mardi Gras dance party at the Toulouse Theatre on Friday. (Details)

🎸 Little Freddie King plays at d.b.a. on Friday night. (Details)

🎨 The Arts Market returns to City Park on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (Details)

🎺 Trombone Shorty brings Nelly, Dumpstaphunk and more to Mardi Gras World for Shorty Gras on Saturday night. (Details)

🫚 Join us — yes, us! — at Urban South Brewery for free drinks and selfies with King Cake Baby on Tuesday night. First round is on us! (Details)