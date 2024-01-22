Molly's Rise and Shine delivers a great New Orleans king cake
One of the best parts of Mardi Gras is testing out the new king cake interpretations that pop up every year. And Molly's Rise and Shine has a particularly whimsical edition for 2024.
What I ordered: A king cake ($36) filled with a Lebanese tahini and dulce oat frangipane, brushed with kumquat syrup and finished with cream cheese icing, tri-colored sprinkles and healthy chunks of cocoa-nib-flecked halva.
- 😮💨 Wowza.
The cake, from the mind of pastry chef Liz Hollinger, is just beautifully executed and delightfully chaotic.
- Every bite delivers a satisfying crunch from the halva and sprinkles
Zoom in: If you like your king cakes on the very sweet side, this may not be your favorite.
- Despite the description, I actually found the overall flavor impact to be carefully, thoughtfully restrained. Think of a delicate balance, rather than more is more.
- In the end, it's perfect with a cup of coffee.
To get a cake, it's best to call ahead to pre-order.
