Molly's Rise and Shine delivers a great New Orleans king cake

Molly's Rise and Shine's king cake comes with a small dinosaur instead of a traditional king cake baby. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/ Axios

One of the best parts of Mardi Gras is testing out the new king cake interpretations that pop up every year. And Molly's Rise and Shine has a particularly whimsical edition for 2024.

What I ordered: A king cake ($36) filled with a Lebanese tahini and dulce oat frangipane, brushed with kumquat syrup and finished with cream cheese icing, tri-colored sprinkles and healthy chunks of cocoa-nib-flecked halva.

😮‍💨 Wowza.

The cake, from the mind of pastry chef Liz Hollinger, is just beautifully executed and delightfully chaotic.

Every bite delivers a satisfying crunch from the halva and sprinkles

Zoom in: If you like your king cakes on the very sweet side, this may not be your favorite.

Despite the description, I actually found the overall flavor impact to be carefully, thoughtfully restrained. Think of a delicate balance, rather than more is more.

In the end, it's perfect with a cup of coffee.

To get a cake, it's best to call ahead to pre-order.