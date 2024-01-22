54 mins ago - Mardi Gras
Vote for the best signature throws at Mardi Gras in New Orleans
King cakes, sidewalk side or neutral ground, Endymion or Uptown parades — everyone has their Mardi Gras favorites.
- But now, we're asking for your thoughts on signature throws.
Why it matters: Whether you just want to put something glittery on your mantel or you feel inclined to borrow someone's cute kid to nab a krewe-member's attention, it's signature throws that make parade-goers go nuts.
Worth noting: This is just for fun, as basically all of Mardi Gras should be.
- But we're still crowning a winner at the end of the week with Axios New Orleans readers' favorite signature throw.
Go deeper: The Historic New Orleans Collection is hosting a weekly presentation every Saturday throughout Mardi Gras about the history of Mardi Gras throws.
