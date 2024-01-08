Dennis Allen apologized to the Falcons after his players went rogue and scored a late-game touchdown. Photo: Ric Tapia/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints might not be headed to the playoffs, but chatter about a post-game apology by coach Dennis Allen is certainly doing overtime.

Why it matters: The apology, which Allen directed toward division rivals the Atlanta Falcons, has fans wondering just what the heck is going on in the Caesars Superdome locker room.

Catch up quick: In their final game of the season, the Saints hosted the Falcons for a 48-17 blowout.

With just more than a minute remaining, the players decided to set up a play letting Jamaal Williams make a 1-yard touchdown run, going directly against Allen's directive to take a knee and end the game.

In the post-game press conference, Allen apologized to Falcons coach Arthur Smith and the players.

"That's not who we are. That's not how we operate," Allen said.

Meanwhile: Smith, who yelled at Allen immediately after the final whistle, got the boot just hours later, forced out after three seasons in Atlanta.

What they're saying: The Saints players wanted Williams, who hadn't scored all season, or veteran Jimmy Graham to score, according to an ESPN report. Williams hadn't put up a touchdown all season.

"We had the opportunity and we just decided," Winston said.

"Players sometimes want to take care of their guys," said Carr, "and coaches end up having to deal with that wrath sometimes."

As for the fans, they lit social media with their anger over the apology, with many speculating about the locker room dynamic.

As former player Benjamin Watson posted on X, "If your players or assistant coaches don't run the plays you call, you've already lost your team. If you're comfortable enough to tell the world about it, there's no turning back."

Editor's note: This story was corrected to reflect that Jimmy Graham had scored for the Saints this season prior to the Falcons game. Jamaal Williams had not.