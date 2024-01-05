Hobbits reunite, the Saints play and more things to do this weekend

From left, Billy Boyd, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood of "The Lord of the Rings" will reunite in New Orleans for Fan Expo. They're seen here in Denver in 2022. Photo: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

Mardi Gras begins in New Orleans this weekend, which means there are plenty of things to do in the city, from parades and beyond. ⚜️ Joan of Arc tops the list of parades. It rolls in the French Quarter on Saturday at 7pm. See the full parade schedule.

🧙 The hobbits reunite at Fan Expo this weekend. The convention for sci-fi, fantasy and comic nerds begins Friday, and celeb appearances include all four Hobbit actors from "The Lord of the Rings," plus "Terminator" star (and New Orleans resident) Linda Hamilton.

🎷 The Jazz and Heritage Concert Series continues with Gladney on Friday and Stephen Lands on Saturday.

🥳 Carnival kick-off parties are dotted around town, including at The Rabbit Hole, with George Porter Jr. & The Runnin' Pardners. The Commons Club hosts a brunch, and Port Orleans offers a seafood boil.

📷 A new photo exhibit opens at the CAC. "Gestures of Refusal: Black Photography and Visual Culture" opens Saturday.

🎉 The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosts its annual Founders' Day Celebration in New Orleans this weekend. The organization has its own events planned, but expect to see parties at Generations Hall and a Greek brunch at the Monkey Board.

🏈 The Saints host the Falcons for what may turn out to be the team's final game of the season. Kickoff is at noon Sunday, and you can watch it on WWL.

🪡 Black Masking Indians are invited to Zony Mash to use the yard as a free space Sunday evening for Mardi Gras Indian practice. The invite is extended through the season.